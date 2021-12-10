Decatur Brothers Talk Cody Garbrandt

With the vast amount of farmland in the state, “the real” Ohio sometimes gets overshadowed. Jordan explains that while there’s always going to be the rural muscle of Ohio represented in sports, it’s Garbrandt that carries the grit that carries more weight in inner-city Akron.

“I can’t speak for other guys, but, for me, I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Jordan said. “I don’t like people stepping to me a different way. Guys like Cody Garbrandt, we come with a different edge.”

Younger brother, Jacob, explains that being put in wrestling at the age of four years old set the two on track for a life of combat sports obsession. Now watching at least a fight card per month on top of college and athletics, it’s one of his biggest passions. However, he hasn’t given much consideration to an MMA debut.

“I don’t think I’d be able to do MMA,” Jacob laughed. “I can take a punch, but I don’t know. That’s how I’m thinking right now.”

Jordan seemed to differ slightly. With his base skill of wrestling already at a higher level than some active fighters in the sport, if he got his hands polished, he feels he wouldn’t be far behind the pack.

Both brothers do agree that while they both gravitate towards the former bantamweight champion, the Akron in them still puts LeBron James as the face of the Buckeye State. Neither one says it with any disrespect meant at all, and if they chose an Ohio athlete Mt. Rushmore, Garbrandt is on there for sure. But, for now, the crown is still on the head of King James.

