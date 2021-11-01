Public Events Schedule | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Fight Coverage
UFC is excited to mark its return to New York City with UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6.
Below you'll find the times for the pre-fight press conference, ceremonial weigh-ins and more during fight week.
Not attending live? Our watch guide has all the info you need to order UFC 268 from the comfort of your home.
UFC 268 Press Conference:
Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Doors: 4:00pm ET
Start: 5:00pm ET
Date: Thursday, November 4
Tickets: This event is open to the public. Click here to reserve your spot.
UFC 268 Weigh-in Show:
Who: All UFC 268 athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, November 5 at 8:50am ET
Where: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
UFC 268 Ceremonial Weigh-in:
Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
Doors: 4:00pm ET
Start Time: Fighters on scales 5:00pm ET
Date: Friday, November 5
Tickets: This event is open to the public. Click here to reserve your spot.
