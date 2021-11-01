 Skip to main content
Public Events Schedule | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Your Guide For All The Public Events During UFC 268 Fight Week
Nov. 1, 2021

UFC is excited to mark its return to New York City with UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6. 

Below you'll find the times for the pre-fight press conference, ceremonial weigh-ins and more during fight week.

Not attending live? Our watch guide has all the info you need to order UFC 268 from the comfort of your home. 

 

UFC 268 Press Conference:

Tune Into The Press Conference on November 4, 2021 at 5pm ET. Athletes attending: Usman, Covington, Namajunas, Weili, Gaethje and Chandler

 

 

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Doors: 4:00pm ET

Start: 5:00pm ET

Date: Thursday, November 4

Tickets: This event is open to the public. Click here to reserve your spot.

 

UFC 268 Weigh-in Show:

Who: All UFC 268 athletes | View The Fight Card

When: Friday, November 5 at 8:50am ET

Where: Watch live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

 

UFC 268 Ceremonial Weigh-in:

 

Location: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Doors: 4:00pm ET

Start Time: Fighters on scales 5:00pm ET

Date: Friday, November 5

Tickets: This event is open to the public. Click here to reserve your spot.

General view of the UFC letters at the Flatiron Plaza on November 7, 2016 in New York City.
