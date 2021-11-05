UFC 268 Main Card Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

There are two bets for this fight that stick out as appealing plays. The first bet to consider is the Michael Chandler moneyline at plus money. Chandler’s opponent, Justin Gaethje, is currently about a -200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, but this fight is probably closer to 50/50 than the odds indicate, which potentially creates some value on Chandler at +175.

Despite this only being his third UFC fight, Michael Chandler is one of the most experienced lightweights in the sport. Chandler is an excellent wrestler who is fast, athletic and has big power in his hands. Chandler’s wrestling credentials include being an All-American in college, and he has one-punch knockout power, which he has showcased recently. All three of his most recent wins have been first-round knockouts, and Chandler was very close to knocking out UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in his last fight before losing via KO/TKO. Chandler’s skills match up very well against Gaethje, and this has the looks of a fairly even matchup.

The second bet to consider is taking this fight to be finished by KO/TKO. Both Chandler and Gaethje are strong wrestlers who have big power in their hands and like to go headhunting. Chandler and Gaethje’s wrestling appears primed to offset each other and turn this into primarily a striking match on the feet. If that happens, there’s a good chance that someone will end this fight via KO/TKO.

Gaethje has historically been fine with trading punches and has absorbed a ton of strikes, taking roughly eight significant strikes per minute, an extremely high number. Gaethje has also been finished via strikes twice. If Gaethje is content to let Chandler tee off on him in exchanges, Chandler has the KO power to put his lights out. On the flip side, Chandler does not have the best chin and has been knocked out four times in his career, including in his most recent fight.

Picking the fight to be finished by KO/TKO is appealing because it gives us margin for error on picking the winner, because it doesn’t matter who wins—it just matters that either Chandler or Gaethje wins by KO/TKO.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman moneyline (-320)

Method of Victory: Kamaru Usman To Win By KO/TKO/DQ (+150)