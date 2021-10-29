UFC returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with another blockbuster event, headlined by two highly anticipated world championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz goes for his second successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Petr Yan will challenge Cory Sandhagen for interim bantamweight title.

*The light heavyweight championship main event and the interim bantamweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Results