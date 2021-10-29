Watch UFC
Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira, Live From Etihad Arena on Yas Island In Abu Dhabi
UFC returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with another blockbuster event, headlined by two highly anticipated world championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz goes for his second successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Petr Yan will challenge Cory Sandhagen for interim bantamweight title.
Attending the fights in Abu Dhabi? Here is an entry checklist for Etihad Arena.
Watching at home? Here is how to watch this special presentation in your country.
*The light heavyweight championship main event and the interim bantamweight championship co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Results
Main Event Preview | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Prelims
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento
- Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) hopes to continue his momentum when he takes on Allan Nascimento (18-5, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) at flyweight
Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski
- Hu Yaozong (3-2, fighting out of Beijing, China) makes his first Octagon appearance in nearly three years when he faces Andre Petroski (6-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) at middleweight
Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy
- Makwan Amirkhani (16-6, fighting out of Turku, Finland by way of Kurdistan) locks horns with Lerone Murphy (10-0-1, fighting out of Manchester, England) in an intriguing featherweight bout
Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Shamil Gamzatov (14-0, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) hopes to remain undefeated when he battles Michal Oleksiejczuk (15-4 1NC, fighting out of Leczna, Poland) at light heavyweight
Elizeu dos Santos vs Benoit Saint Denis
- Elizeu dos Santos (22-7, fighting out of Beltrão, Parana, Brazil) takes on UFC debutant Benoit Saint Denis (8-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) in a welterweight showdown
Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov
- Albert Duraev (14-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nevada by way of Grozny, Russia) takes on Roman Kopylov (8-1, fighting out of Shchebzavod, Kemerovo, Russia) at middleweight
Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov
- Ricardo Ramos (15-3, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks for another vintage win against rising prospect Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1, fighting out of Grozny, Chechen Republic, Russia) at featherweight
Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba
- No. 11 ranked strawweight contender Amanda Ribas (10-2, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) faces No. 12 Virna Jandiroba (17-2, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) in a clash of talented grapplers
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira Main Card
Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir
- No. 7 ranked Magomed Ankalaev (15-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) takes on No. 8 Volkan Oezdemir (17-5, fighting out of Fribourg, Switzerland) in a clash of light heavyweight contenders
Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev
- No. 12 ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang (18-6, fighting out of Beijing, China) aims to spoil the return of undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (9-0, Stockholm, Sweden by way of Chechnya, Russia)
Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura
- Top heavyweights collide when No. 5 ranked contender Alexander Volkov (33-9, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) squares off with surging No. 8 Marcin Tybura (22-6, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland)
Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker
- No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev (20-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) looks to take out "The Hangman" when he meets No. 6 Dan Hooker (21-10, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)
Co-main Event: Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen
- Petr Yan (15-2, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Russia) is gunning to avenge his disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling by reclaiming the UFC bantamweight strap against Cory Sandhagen (14-3, fighting out of Aurora, Colorado) in a fight for the interim UFC bantamweight title.
Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira
- Jan Blachowicz (28-8, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) looks to build off his recent momentum that not only saw him capture UFC gold, but also hand middleweight champion Israel Adesanya the first loss of his career. A 14-year MMA veteran, he holds spectacular KO wins over Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson. Blachowicz now has his sight set on taking out another dangerous finisher to continue building his legacy atop the 205-pound ladder.
- Glover Teixeira (32-7, fighting out of Danbury, Conn.) hopes to make good on his second UFC title shot by stopping Blachowicz in emphatic fashion. A decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with heavy hands, he has delivered memorable victories against Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Teixeira is now gunning for his sixth consecutive win by dethroning Blachowicz to achieve dream of becoming UFC champion.
A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira
