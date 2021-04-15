UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Tickets On Sale Friday, April 16

Las Vegas – UFC welcomes fans back to the fight capital of the world at full capacity as T-Mobile Arena opens its doors on Saturday, July 10 for one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Headlining the event will be the rubber match of the trilogy between former interim UFC lightweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier and former two-division UFC champion and No. 6 Conor McGregor.

UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 will take place Saturday, July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 tickets will go on sale Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m. PT and are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, April 15 starting at 2 p.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

No. 6 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter Poirier (27-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) plans to repeat his performance over McGregor from UFC 257 earlier this year and leave no doubt who the better fighter is. A member of the UFC roster for over 10 years, he has proven himself as one of the best in the world with wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Poirier now looks to retain his spot at the top of the lightweight ranks and cement himself as the next in line for the belt.

No. 15 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter McGregor (22-5, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) has his sights set on avenging his loss earlier this year by showing he is still one of the best in the world. Arguably the most popular UFC star in history, he rose to prominence with iconic knockouts of Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. McGregor now aims to make a statement by delivering a vintage performance against Poirier.