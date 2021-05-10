 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Public Events Schedule

Don't Miss A Single Event This Week In Phoenix and Glendale For UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2
May. 10, 2021

Check out the schedule of events for UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 fight week. All times listed below are in local, Arizona time.

UFC 263 Countdown: Full Episode
/

UFC 263 Press Conference | June 10, 2021

This event is free and open to the public.
Who: Israel Adesanya | Marvin VettoriDeiveson Figueiredo | Brandon Moreno | Leon Edwards | Nate Diaz
Where: Arizona Federal Theater
When: Doors at 3pm PT, starts at 4pm PT

Streaming on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, UFC.com.

UFC 263 Official Weigh-In Show | June 11, 2021

This event is closed to the public, but available for streaming below.
Who: All UFC 263 Athletes | View The Card
When: The weigh-in show begins at 8:50am PT

Streaming on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, UFC.com.

UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins | June 11, 2021

This event is free and open to the public. Fans must fill out a CLEAR health survey
Who: All UFC 263 Athletes | View The Card
Where: Gila River Arena
When: Doors at 3pm PT, starts at 4pm PT

Streaming on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, UFC.com.

