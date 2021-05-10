UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Public Events Schedule

Check out the schedule of events for UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 fight week. All times listed below are in local, Arizona time.
This event is free and open to the public.
Who: Israel Adesanya | Marvin Vettori | Deiveson Figueiredo | Brandon Moreno | Leon Edwards | Nate Diaz
Where: Arizona Federal Theater
When: Doors at 3pm PT, starts at 4pm PT
This event is closed to the public, but available for streaming below.
Who: All UFC 263 Athletes | View The Card
When: The weigh-in show begins at 8:50am PT
This event is free and open to the public. Fans must fill out a CLEAR health survey.
Where: Gila River Arena
When: Doors at 3pm PT, starts at 4pm PT