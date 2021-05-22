UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Updates

Due to injury, please note the following changes to this weekend’s card:

Karol Rosa has been removed from the women’s bantamweight bout with Sijara Eubanks. Eubanks will now face Priscila Cachoeira in a flyweight bout at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs DILLASHAW on July 24.

Frank Camacho has been removed from the lightweight bout with Matt Frevola. Frevola will now face Dana White’s Contender Series alum Terrance McKinney, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight winning streak with all of those victories coming via first-round KO

UFC 263: ADESANYA vs VETTORI 2 takes place Saturday, June 12 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

