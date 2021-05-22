UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Updates

UFC Announces Updates To UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2
May. 22, 2021
UFC Announces Updates To UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2
Due to injury, please note the following changes to this weekend’s card:
Karol Rosa has been removed from the women’s bantamweight bout with Sijara Eubanks. Eubanks will now face Priscila Cachoeira in a flyweight bout at UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs DILLASHAWon July 24.
Frank Camacho has been removed from the lightweight bout with Matt Frevola. Frevola will now face Dana White’s Contender Series alum Terrance McKinney, who makes his UFC debut riding a three-fight winning streak with all of those victories coming via first-round KO