UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Results

For the first time in over two years, UFC returns to Arizona and welcomes fans back at full capacity with a pair of highly anticipated championship rematches. Headlining the event will be middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he looks to fend off No. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno seek to settle the score following their thrilling majority draw in December. Also, for the first time in UFC history, a non-title co-main event will be five rounds as No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces off with Nate Diaz.

UFC 263: ADESANYA vs. VETTORI 2 will take place Saturday, June 12 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The UFC 263 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC middleweight champion Adesanya (20-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) returns to his natural weight class looking to successfully defend his title for the third time. Since joining the UFC roster in 2018, Adesanya has developed into one of the top ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the world, a distinction he earned with impressive victories over Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker and Anderson Silva. He now intends improve on his 2018 win over Vettori and continue his quest to become the greatest middleweight in UFC history.

Vettori (17-4-1, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Mezzocorona, Italy) plans to make the most of his first UFC title shot by becoming the first middleweight to defeat Adesanya. Undefeated since his split decision loss to the current middleweight champion in 2018, Vettori climbed through the ranks with dominant wins over Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland. He now seeks to show off his evolution as a fighter and secure the biggest win of his career.

UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo (20-1-1, fighting out of Condor Belem, Para, Brazil) returns to action aiming to make a statement and show that he is the best 125-pounder in the world. A renowned finisher, he is currently tied for the most stoppages in UFC flyweight history with seven, a number he accumulated with victories over Alex Perez, Joseph Benavidez (twice) and Tim Elliott. Figueiredo now looks to continue his title reign with a record-breaking performance.

Top ranked Moreno (18-5-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) has his sights set on shocking the world in his second chance at UFC gold. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Moreno secured his first shot at Figueiredo following notable wins over contenders Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval. He now hopes to leave no doubt that he is the true flyweight champion and begin building his own legacy at the top of the 125-pound ladder.

Perennial top contender Edwards (18-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) makes a quick return to the Octagon looking to restart his momentum after a no contest with Belal Muhammad earlier this month. The owner of the second-longest active unbeaten streak in the stacked welterweight division, Edwards secured his spot in the top five with victories over Albert Tumenov, Vicente Luque, Gunnar Nelson and former champion Rafael Dos Anjos. He now looks to deliver his best performance yet in the biggest opportunity of his career against Diaz.

Fan favorite Diaz (21-12, fighting out of Stockton, Calif.) is set to make his first appearance in the Octagon in almost two years. A member of the UFC roster since winning the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2007, Diaz rocketed to superstardom following his massive upset victory over Conor McGregor in 2016. He has also secured impressive wins over Anthony Pettis, Gray Maynard and Donald Cerrone. Diaz now looks to remind fans that he is still one of the best in the world and immediately inject himself into the welterweight title conversation.

What time is UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2?

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT

