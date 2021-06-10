Official Scorecards | UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

For the first time in over two years, UFC returns to Arizona and welcomes fans back at full capacity with a pair of highly anticipated championship rematches. Headlining the event will be middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he looks to fend off No. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno seek to settle the score following their thrilling majority draw in December. Also, for the first time in UFC history, a non-title co-main event will be five rounds as No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces off with Nate Diaz.
UFC 263: ADESANYA vs. VETTORI 2 will take place Saturday, June 12 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The UFC 263 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Both title fights and Edwards vs Diaz are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Official Scorecards
Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier
Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini
Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson
Matt Frevola vs Terrance McKinney
Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis
UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Prelims
Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu
Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood
Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart
Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell
UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Main Card
Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill
Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz
Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
