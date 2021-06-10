 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2, Live From the Gila River Arena In Glendale, Arizona
Jun. 10, 2021

For the first time in over two years, UFC returns to Arizona and welcomes fans back at full capacity with a pair of highly anticipated championship rematches. Headlining the event will be middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, as he looks to fend off No. 3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno seek to settle the score following their thrilling majority draw in December. Also, for the first time in UFC history, a non-title co-main event will be five rounds as No. 3 ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards faces off with Nate Diaz.

UFC 263: ADESANYA vs. VETTORI 2 will take place Saturday, June 12 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The UFC 263 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Both title fights and Edwards vs Diaz are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
 

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Official Scorecards

Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier

Athlete Profiles: Carlos Felipe | Jake Collier

Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Athlete Profiles: Fares Ziam | Luigi Vendramini

Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Athlete Profiles: Chase Hooper | Steven Peterson

Matt Frevola vs Terrance McKinney

Athlete Profiles: Matt Frevola | Terrance McKinney

Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Athlete Profiles: Pannie Kianzad | Alexis Davis

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Prelims

Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Athlete Profiles: Movsar Evloev | Hakeem Dawodu

Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Athlete Profiles: Lauren Murphy | Joanne Calderwood

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Athlete Profiles: Eryk Anders | Darren Stewart

Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Athlete Profiles: Drew Dober | Brad Riddell

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Main Card

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Athlete Profiles: Paul Craig | Jamahal Hill

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Athlete Profiles: Demian Maia | Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Athlete Profiles: Leon Edwards | Nate Diaz

Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Athlete Profiles: Deiveson Figueiredo | Brandon Moreno

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Marvin Vettori

Tags
official scorecards
scorecards
judges scorecards
decisions
UFC Vegas 28