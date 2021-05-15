Official Scorecards | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

Athletes
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler, Live From Houston
For the first time in three years, a new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned as No. 3 ranked contender Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler vie for the vacant belt. Also co-headlining the card will be former interim UFC lightweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Tony Ferguson and No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush, looking to extend his six-fight win streak Saturday night.
UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place Saturday, May 15 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6:30p ET/3:30p PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8p ET/5p PT. The UFC 262 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10p ET/7p PT.
The main event title fight is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Official Scorecards
Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano
Athlete Profiles: Kevin Aguilar | Tucker Lutz
Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira
Athlete Profiles: Gina Mazany | Priscila Cachoeira
Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett
Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Jamie Pickett
Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko
Athlete Profiles: Andrea Lee | Antonina Shevchenko
Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy
Athlete Profiles: Lando Vannata | Mike Grundy
Jacare Souza vs Andre Muniz
Athlete Profiles: Jacare Souza | Andre Muniz
Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin
Athlete Profiles: Matt Schnell | Rogerio Bontorin
Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza
Athlete Profiles: Shane Burgos | Edson Barboza
Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo
Athlete Profiles: Katlyn Chookagian | Viviane Araujo
Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush
Athlete Profiles: Tony Ferguson | Beneil Dariush
Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
