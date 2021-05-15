 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler, Live From Houston
May. 15, 2021

For the first time in three years, a new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned as No. 3 ranked contender Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler vie for the vacant belt. Also co-headlining the card will be former interim UFC lightweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Tony Ferguson and No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush, looking to extend his six-fight win streak Saturday night.

UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place Saturday, May 15 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6:30p ET/3:30p PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8p ET/5p PT. The UFC 262 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10p ET/7p PT.

The main event title fight is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

 

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Official Scorecards

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko

Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy

Jacare Souza vs Andre Muniz

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

