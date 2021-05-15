Official Scorecards | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

For the first time in three years, a new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned as No. 3 ranked contender Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler vie for the vacant belt. Also co-headlining the card will be former interim UFC lightweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Tony Ferguson and No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush, looking to extend his six-fight win streak Saturday night.

UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place Saturday, May 15 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6:30p ET/3:30p PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8p ET/5p PT. The UFC 262 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10p ET/7p PT.

The main event title fight is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Official Scorecards

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano