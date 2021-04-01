Fighters On The Rise | UFC 262 Edition

How do you follow up a blockbuster like UFC 261? By delivering another star-studded lineup capped by crowning a new lightweight champion, that’s how.

Saturday night, the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas plays host to UFC 262 — a massive fight card stacked with emerging talents, competitive divisional matchups, and a pay-per-view main card on par with some of the best to touch down inside the Octagon in recent years.

With fans back in attendance for the second time this year, the evening will draw to a close with a pair of crucial lightweight matchups, beginning with former interim champ Tony Ferguson taking on streaking threat Beneil Dariush before Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle to determine the next UFC lightweight champion in the main event of the evening.

This is a powerhouse collection of contests that will come out the gate fast and keep running hot right until a new lightweight titleholder is crowned, with a handful of up and comers looking to use this must-see event as their opportunity to make some serious noise and further their own quests for championship gold.

Here’s a closer look at three of those athletes.

This is the UFC 262 edition of Fighters on the Rise.