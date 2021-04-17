Official Scorecards | UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

Athletes
UFC welcomes back fans at full capacity when it returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 24 with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.
UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will take place Saturday, April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Early prelims will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT along with UFC Fight Pass, with ESPN2 joining programming in progress at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The prelims will continue on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT.
The three title fights are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
Liang Na vs Ariane Carnelossi
Athlete Profiles: Danaa Batgerel | Kevin Natividad
Pat Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly
Athlete Profiles: Pat Sabatini | Tristan Connelly
Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen
Athlete Profiles: Karl Roberson | Brendan Allen
Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic
Athlete Profiles: Dwight Grant | Stefan Sekulic
Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown
Athlete Profiles: Uriah Hall | Chris Weidman
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade
Athlete Profiles: Valentina Shevchenko | Jessica Andrade
Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas
Athlete Profiles: Zhang Weili | Rose Namajunas
Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal
