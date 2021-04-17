 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2
Apr. 17, 2021

UFC welcomes back fans at full capacity when it returns to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 24 with a stacked card headlined by three championship bouts. The main event will see a thrilling welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends against No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title defense against No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade. In a highly anticipated women’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.

UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will take place Saturday, April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Early prelims will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT along with UFC Fight Pass, with ESPN2 joining programming in progress at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The prelims will continue on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT.

The three title fights are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

 

 

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Official Scorecards

Liang Na vs Ariane Carnelossi

Aoriqileng | Jeffrey Molina


 

 

Kazula Vargas vs Rongzhu

Kazula Vargas | Rongzhu


 

 

Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Danaa Batgerel | Kevin Natividad


 

 

Pat Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Pat Sabatini | Tristan Connelly


 

 

 

 

Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Karl Roberson | Brendan Allen


 

 

 

Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic

Dwight Grant | Stefan Sekulic


 

 

Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Alex Oliveira | Randy Brown


 

 

Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

Anthony Smith | Jimmy Crute


 

 

Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

Uriah Hall | Chris Weidman


 

 

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade

Valentina Shevchenko | Jessica Andrade


 

 

Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili vs Rose Namajunas

Zhang Weili | Rose Namajunas


 

 

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman | Jorge Masvidal


