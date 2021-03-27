 Skip to main content
Results

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Fight Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • Mar. 27, 2021

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated main event that features a rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked contender Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion and No. 7 ranked contender Tyron Woodley squares off against No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque.

UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 will take place Saturday, March 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Early prelims will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT along with UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will continue on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Miocic (20-3, fighting out of Independence, Ohio) is widely recognized as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. The record holder for most title defenses and most post-fight bonuses in the division, he cemented himself as an all-time great by defeating former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier twice during their historic trilogy. Miocic also holds the record for most heavyweight strikes landed in the Octagon with an impressive 1,525, a number he accumulated with victories over former champions Junior Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski. He now looks to improve upon his 2018 win over Ngannou by becoming the first man to finish him. 

Devastating finisher Ngannou (15-3, fighting out of Paris, France by way of Batie, Cameroon) intends to make the most of his second shot at UFC gold by landing another signature knockout. Among the most feared athletes to ever compete in the UFC, Ngannou boasts an imposing 100 percent finishing rate, which includes first round stoppages over former champions Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. He now seeks to continue his current momentum by vanquishing Miocic and becoming just the third African-born champion in UFC history.
 

What time is UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2? 

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Early Prelims: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Results 

Fight Timeline: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 | UFC 260
Fight Timeline: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 | UFC 260
/

 

After their first fight in 2018, Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou went down different paths on the road to the rematch. Miocic became embroiled in a trilogy with Daniel Cormier, while Francis Ngannou overcame a disappointing performance at UFC 226 to put on an incredible streak of finishes. Don't miss Miocic vs Ngannou 2 on Saturday, March 27.

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Early Prelims

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

Athlete Profiles: Marc-Andre Barriault | Abu Azaitar
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Prelims

Shane Young vs Omar Morales

Athlete Profiles: Shane Young | Omar Morales
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Michal Oleksiejczuk
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

MORE UFC 260: Fight By Fight Preview | Official ScorecardsFighter Timeline: Miocic vs Ngannou | Stipe Miocic | Francis Ngannou | Tyron Woodley | Vicente Luque | Sean O'Malley | Shane Young | Khama Worthy | Modestas Bukauskas | Alonzo Menifield | Marc-Andre Barriault 

Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Athlete Profiles: Jared GoodenAbubakar Nurmagomedov
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Athlete Profiles: Alonzo Menifield | Fabio Cherant
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Cold Open
UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Cold Open
/

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Main Card

Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

Athlete Profiles: Jamie Mullarkey | Khama Worthy
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Athlete Profiles: Gillian Robertson | Miranda Maverick
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Athlete Profiles: Sean O'Malley | Thomas Almeida
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Athlete Profiles: Tyron Woodley | Vicente Luque
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Main Event: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Athlete Profiles: Stipe MiocicFrancis Ngannou
Watch Live on ESPN+Official Scorecards

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC 260
Jessica Andrade Celebrates in the Octagon
International Women's Day

Every UFC Women's Champion in History

Look back at every UFC women's champ to wear the belt

Watch the Video
Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
Athletes

P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.

Watch the Video
Jazwares Action Figures
Athletes

New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

Collect The Second Wave Of Limited-Edition Figures From Jazwares Including Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal

More