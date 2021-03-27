UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Fight Results

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated main event that features a rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked contender Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion and No. 7 ranked contender Tyron Woodley squares off against No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque.

UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 will take place Saturday, March 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Early prelims will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT along with UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will continue on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Miocic (20-3, fighting out of Independence, Ohio) is widely recognized as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. The record holder for most title defenses and most post-fight bonuses in the division, he cemented himself as an all-time great by defeating former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier twice during their historic trilogy. Miocic also holds the record for most heavyweight strikes landed in the Octagon with an impressive 1,525, a number he accumulated with victories over former champions Junior Dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski. He now looks to improve upon his 2018 win over Ngannou by becoming the first man to finish him.

Devastating finisher Ngannou (15-3, fighting out of Paris, France by way of Batie, Cameroon) intends to make the most of his second shot at UFC gold by landing another signature knockout. Among the most feared athletes to ever compete in the UFC, Ngannou boasts an imposing 100 percent finishing rate, which includes first round stoppages over former champions Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski. He now seeks to continue his current momentum by vanquishing Miocic and becoming just the third African-born champion in UFC history.



What time is UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2?

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Early Prelims: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Results