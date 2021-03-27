UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a highly anticipated main event that features a rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked contender Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event, former UFC welterweight champion and No. 7 ranked contender Tyron Woodley squares off against No. 10 ranked Vicente Luque.

UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 will take place Saturday, March 27 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Early prelims will stream on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT along with UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will continue on ESPN+ and simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The main event title fight is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Official Scorecards