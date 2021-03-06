 Skip to main content
UFC 259: The Scorecard

The Biggest Winners At The Three Title-Fight Mega Event In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Mar. 8, 2021

Saturday’s UFC 259 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.

Jan Blachowicz of Poland reacts after the conclusion of his UFC light heavyweight championship fight against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
1 – Jan Blachowicz

What a six months it’s been for Jan Blachowicz. In September, the Poland native won the UFC light heavyweight title by stopping Dominick Reyes. In December, Blachowicz and his fiancée welcomed a son into the world, and last Saturday he successfully defended his title for the first time by beating middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. And while the narrative focuses first on Adesanya losing for the first time and falling short of his quest to add a second title to his resume, make no mistake about it, this was Blachowicz’ night and a confirmation that after a rollercoaster UFC career, he is the man at 205 pounds. And no one deserves that status more.

2 – Amanda Nunes

Fans around the globe were still stunned about the outcome of the Aljamain Sterling-Petr Yan title fight when “The Lioness” shook everyone back into the present with another brilliant performance, this one a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson. Simply put, and I’ve made sure to make this distinction in my stories referencing the double champ, she is the best fighter in women’s combat sports history. That means MMA, boxing, kickboxing and any other pro sport that involves people punching each other. Nunes’ resume is unmatched, and it doesn’t look like she’s going to be slowing down anytime soon.

Islam Makhachev: "Tony Ferguson is free... I'm ready." | UFC 259
3 – Islam Makhachev

In action for the first time since September 2019, Islam Makhachev announced his return in emphatic fashion, dominating the streaking Drew Dober from start to finish. It was a master class from the Russian contender, and the kind of statement every fighter coming off a long layoff wants to make. Makhachev is a serious lightweight title threat, and if a fight with Tony Ferguson is in his future, I’m all-in for that.

Sean Brady Defeats Jake Matthews With Arm Triangle Submission | UFC 259
4 – Sean Brady

Saturday’s fight with Jake Matthews was a big one for Sean Brady. Sure, he was 3-0 in the UFC with each win coming against tough competition, but Matthews was a step up for the Philadelphian, and he passed his test with flying colors. Brady is a legitimate prospect in the welterweight division, and if he gets his wish for a top 15 foe the next time out and wins that one, you can then call Mr. Brady a contender at 170 pounds.

Uros Medic Post-Fight Interview | UFC 259
5 – Uros Medic

So many fighters on the UFC 259 card made big statements or set up future opportunities, but since I’ve got just one more spot left here, I’ve got to go with “The Doctor,” who looked scary in halting Aalon Cruz in just 100 seconds on Saturday. It was the perfect debut for the Contender Series alum and more importantly, it was the kind of performance that makes you want to see what Medic does next.

