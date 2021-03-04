 Skip to main content
Results

UFC 259 Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya
Mar. 4, 2021

UFC delivers its most stacked Pay-Per-View event of 2021 so far, headlined by a trio of world championship bouts. Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his first title defense against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who aims to become only the fifth fighter to simultaneously hold belts in two UFC weight classes. Two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes puts her UFC featherweight championship on the line against talented striker Megan Anderson. Plus, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks to take out surging No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259: BŁACHOWICZ vs. ADESANYA will take place Saturday, March 6 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

The three title bouts are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Official Scorecards

Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz

Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos

MORE UFC 259: 

Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France

Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips

Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Co-Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya

Tags
official scorecards
scorecards
judges scorecards
decisions
UFC 259
Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.
Athletes

Aljamain Sterling - Not Broken

Aljamain Sterling recounts the troubling childhood that helped shape him into the UFC bantamweight sensation he is today.

Watch the Video
UFC 259; 3 title fights
Athletes

UFC 259: Three Title Fights

Three belts will be up for grabs in the epic March 6 event.

Watch the Video
UFC 259 Inside The Octagon: Israel Adesanya And Jan Blachowicz
Fight Coverage

UFC 259: Inside The Octagon

John Gooden And Special Guest  Host Anthony Smith Break Down The Light Heavyweight Main Event Between Israel Adesanya And Jan Blachowicz Happening Saturday March 6, 2021

Watch the Video