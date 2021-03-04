UFC 259 Official Scorecards

Athletes
UFC delivers its most stacked Pay-Per-View event of 2021 so far, headlined by a trio of world championship bouts. Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz makes his first title defense against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who aims to become only the fifth fighter to simultaneously hold belts in two UFC weight classes. Two-division titleholder Amanda Nunes puts her UFC featherweight championship on the line against talented striker Megan Anderson. Plus, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks to take out surging No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.
UFC 259: BŁACHOWICZ vs. ADESANYA will take place Saturday, March 6 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.
Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.
The three title bouts are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Live Results
Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones
Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz
Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos
Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg
Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa
Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France
Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov
Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips
Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney
Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic
Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober
Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling
Co-Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson
Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya
