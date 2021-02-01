UFC 259 Is The Big Fight Jan Blachowicz Deserves

“After the fight I was on the plane coming back to Poland, I don’t know, 10 hours after the fight or so, and my fiancée is also my manager and she got a text from UFC asking if I wanted to fight Israel Adesanya in December,” Blachowicz recalled. “I say, ‘What? Come on, I have to celebrate right now. But OK, no problem, we can do this, but in March, because in December my son will be born.”

Moments after reading the text, Blachowicz stepped off the plane in Poland to be greeted by a crowd of supporters congratulating him. That type of reception is something that Blachowicz had envisioned for his entire UFC career and, for a brief moment, it allowed him to forget about fighting the man that headlined UFC 253.

A date was set for Blachowicz to defend his newly earned title against Adesanya at UFC 259 on March 6. Other fights on the card include Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson for the UFC women’s featherweight championship and Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title.

UFC 259 will be just the seventh time in UFC history that three title fights will take place on one event. And it hyped Blachowicz up even more, knowing that he would be headlining such a stacked event.

But before he could get into full fight mode, Blachowicz had to focus his attention on his family and what they needed to do to prepare for the arrival of his first born.

Immediately following the birth of his son, Blachowicz went straight into fight camp. He slept in a different room from his fiancée Dorota Jurkowska and Jan Jr. and he relied on family and friends to help make the busy time as smooth as possible.