Results

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Fight Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews, And More From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Feb. 12, 2021

The first Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021 will be headlined by a thrilling welterweight title bout, as champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, top 15 women’s flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No. 10 Maycee Barber returns against No. 15 Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns will take place Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion Usman (17-1, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) aims to continue proving that he is the greatest athlete in the division’s lauded history. Following impressive wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, Usman finds himself tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the longest winning streak in the 170-pound weight class at 12. He now attempts to stamp his name in the record books and remain undefeated in the UFC by taking out one of his most dangerous challengers yet.

Burns (19-3, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) intends to make the most of his first shot at UFC gold. A member of the roster since 2014, Burns has seen a resurgence in his career after rejoining the welterweight division in 2019 and rattling off four dominant wins in a row over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia and former titleholder Tyron Woodley. He now seeks to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and begin his reign as champion.

Barber (8-1, fighting out of Sullivan, Wisc.) looks to make a statement in her return to the Octagon. One of the youngest athletes on the roster, Barber burst onto the MMA scene with a breakout performance onDana White’s Contender Series in 2018 when she was just 20 years old. Once signed, she secured stoppage victories over Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich and Gillian Robertson. Barber now plans to return to her winning ways and cement herself as a future contender for the belt.

Former strawweight Grasso (12-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) has her sights set on remaining undefeated at flyweight and breaking into the top 10. A former Invicta FC standout, she has been a prominent member of the UFC roster since 2016 with wins over Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Ji Yeon Kim. She now aims to become the first person to finish Barber and prove that she is the top prospect in the division.

What time is UFC 258: Usman vs Burns? 

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Early Prelims: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Results

UFC 258 Early Prelims

Usman vs Burns Main Event Preview | UFC 258
Usman vs Burns Main Event Preview | UFC 258
Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Athlete Profiles: Gillian Robertson | Miranda Maverick

Gabe Green vs Philip Rowe

Athlete Profiles: Gabe Green | Philip Rowe

 

UFC 258 Prelims

Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutierrez

Athlete Profiles: Andre Ewell | Chris Gutierrez

Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Athlete Profiles: Polyana Viana | Mallory Martin

Belala Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Athlete Profiles: Belal Muhammad | Dhiego Lima

Rodolfo Vieira vs Anthony Hernandez

Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Anthony Hernandez

UFC 258 Main Card

"This Isn't Personal, This Is Business" | UFC 258: Usman Vs Burns Preview
"This Isn't Personal, This Is Business" | UFC 258: Usman Vs Burns Preview
Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

Athlete Profiles: Maki Pitolo | Julian Marquez

Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher

Athlete Profiles: Ricky Simon | Brian Kelleher

Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Athlete Profiles: Kelvin Gastelum | Ian Heinisch

Co-Main Event: Maycee Barber vs Alexa Grasso

Athlete Profiles: Maycee Barber | Alexa Grasso

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Athlete Profiles: Kamaru Usman | Gilbert Burns

Tale of the Tape, Usman vs Covington
Free Fight

Free Fight: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington | UFC 258

Kamaru Usman made his first title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in 2019. Usman now makes his 3rd title defense vs Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns UFC 258 Event Art
Athletes

Usman vs Burns Main Event Preview | UFC 258

The welterweight title is on the line as champion Kamaru Usman takes on challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258, live from Las Vegas on February 13.

Athletes

Remember The Name: Maycee Barber

Charting the origins of one of the UFC's young rising stars ahead of her return at UFC 258

