UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Fight Results

The first Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021 will be headlined by a thrilling welterweight title bout, as champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, top 15 women’s flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No. 10 Maycee Barber returns against No. 15 Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns will take place Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

Undisputed UFC welterweight champion Usman (17-1, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) aims to continue proving that he is the greatest athlete in the division’s lauded history. Following impressive wins over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, Usman finds himself tied with all-time great Georges St-Pierre for the longest winning streak in the 170-pound weight class at 12. He now attempts to stamp his name in the record books and remain undefeated in the UFC by taking out one of his most dangerous challengers yet.

Burns (19-3, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) intends to make the most of his first shot at UFC gold. A member of the roster since 2014, Burns has seen a resurgence in his career after rejoining the welterweight division in 2019 and rattling off four dominant wins in a row over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia and former titleholder Tyron Woodley. He now seeks to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and begin his reign as champion.

Barber (8-1, fighting out of Sullivan, Wisc.) looks to make a statement in her return to the Octagon. One of the youngest athletes on the roster, Barber burst onto the MMA scene with a breakout performance onDana White’s Contender Series in 2018 when she was just 20 years old. Once signed, she secured stoppage victories over Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich and Gillian Robertson. Barber now plans to return to her winning ways and cement herself as a future contender for the belt.

Former strawweight Grasso (12-3, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) has her sights set on remaining undefeated at flyweight and breaking into the top 10. A former Invicta FC standout, she has been a prominent member of the UFC roster since 2016 with wins over Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Ji Yeon Kim. She now aims to become the first person to finish Barber and prove that she is the top prospect in the division.

What time is UFC 258: Usman vs Burns?

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Early Prelims: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Results