Results

UFC 258 Official Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 258: Usman vs Burns
Feb. 12, 2021

The first Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021 will be headlined by a thrilling welterweight title bout, as champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, top 15 women’s flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No. 10 Maycee Barber returns against No. 15 Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns will take place Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

HOW TO WATCH UFC 258 IN YOUR COUNTRY
 
Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as be simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC FIGHT PASS  and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
 

MORE UFC 258: Order Here | Live Results

 

UFC 258 Official Scorecards:

Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Opponents Gillian Robertson of Canada and Miranda Maverick face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gabe Green vs Philip Rowe

Opponents Gabe Green and Phil Rowe face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Andre Ewell vs Chris Gutierrez

Opponents Andre Ewell and Chris Gutierrez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Polyana Viana vs Mallory Martin

Opponents Polyana Viana of Brazil and Mallory Martin face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Belal Muhammad vs Dhiego Lima

Opponents Belal Muhammad and Dhiego Lima of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Rodolfo Vieira vs Anthony Hernandez

Opponents Rodolfo Vieira of Brazil and Anthony Hernandez face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Maki Pitolo vs Julian Marquez

Opponents Julian Marquez and Maki Pitolo face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Ricky Simon vs Brian Kelleher

Opponents Ricky Simon and Brian Kelleher face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Ian Heinisch

Opponents Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Co-Main Event: Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Opponents Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso of Mexico face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns

Opponents Kamaru Usman of Nigeria and Gilbert Burns of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
