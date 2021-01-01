 Skip to main content
Results

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Weigh-In Results

The Fighters Step To The Scales To Make It Official For Saturday's Pay Per View Event
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 11, 2021

The first Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021 will be headlined by a thrilling welterweight title bout, as champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, top 15 women’s flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No. 10 Maycee Barber returns against No. 15 Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS will take place Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

How To Watch UFC 258 In Your Country
      
Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Official Weigh-In Results:

Main Card

Main Event - UFC Welterweight Championship Bout:  Kamaru Usman (170) vs Gilbert Burns (170)

Co-Main Event - Women’s Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber (126) vs Alexa Grasso (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Lightweight Bout: Jim Miller (155.5) vs Bobby Green (156)

Middleweight Bout: Maki Pitolo (185) vs Julian Marquez (185)

/

Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Rodolfo Vieira (186) vs Anthony Hernandez (186)

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (169.5) vs Dhiego Lima (171)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (116) vs Mallory Martin (115.5)

Catchweight (140-lb) Bout: Andre Ewell (138.5) vs Chris Gutierrez (140)

/

Early Prelims

Featherweight Bout: Ricky Simon (145.5) vs Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green (169.5) vs Phil Rowe (171)

Women's Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (125.5)

