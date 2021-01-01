UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Weigh-In Results

The first Las Vegas UFC Pay-Per-View of 2021 will be headlined by a thrilling welterweight title bout, as champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue asserting his dominance over the division by ending the momentum of former teammate and No. 2 ranked contender Gilbert Burns. In the co-main event, top 15 women’s flyweights battle to break into the title picture as No. 10 Maycee Barber returns against No. 15 Alexa Grasso.

UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS will take place Saturday, February 13 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

How To Watch UFC 258 In Your Country



Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Official Weigh-In Results: