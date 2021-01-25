UFC 257: The Scorecard

After he evened the score with Conor McGregor in their UFC 257 rematch, you have to wonder just where Poirier would be in his career if he beat “The Notorious” one in their first bout in 2014. Seriously. Would “The Diamond” have stayed at 145 pounds, maybe squared off with Jose Aldo and been in a much different place than he is today? Long story short, maybe losing to McGregor was the best thing to happen to the Louisiana native, who is 11-2 with 1 NC since that night in Las Vegas. Along the way, here’s some of the Murderers Row he’s beaten: McGregor, Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje. That resume speaks for itself.

UFC 257 Final Results | Bonus Coverage | Dustin Poirier Interview

2 – Michael Chandler

Want to make an impression in your UFC debut? Knock out one of the best lightweights in the world in less than a round, and then summon some Ric Flair magic in your post-fight interview in the Octagon. That’s just what former Bellator champ Michael Chandler (pictured above in the cover image) did in his bout with Dan Hooker, and just like that, he’s a major player at 155 pounds. It was the kind of performance expected from Chandler by longtime fans, and while the division was exciting before he got here, now there are even more intriguing moving parts in play for what will be a very interesting 2021 campaign.

RELATED: Michael Chandler Post-Fight Presser

3 – Marina Rodriguez