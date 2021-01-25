 Skip to main content
Fight Island

UFC 257: The Scorecard

Jan. 25, 2021

Saturday’s UFC 257 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled on Fight Island, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Etihad Arena.

1 - Dustin Porier

Dustin Poirier points at Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After he evened the score with Conor McGregor in their UFC 257 rematch, you have to wonder just where Poirier would be in his career if he beat “The Notorious” one in their first bout in 2014. Seriously. Would “The Diamond” have stayed at 145 pounds, maybe squared off with Jose Aldo and been in a much different place than he is today? Long story short, maybe losing to McGregor was the best thing to happen to the Louisiana native, who is 11-2 with 1 NC since that night in Las Vegas. Along the way, here’s some of the Murderers Row he’s beaten: McGregor, Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje. That resume speaks for itself.

UFC 257 Final Results | Bonus Coverage | Dustin Poirier Interview

2 – Michael Chandler

Want to make an impression in your UFC debut? Knock out one of the best lightweights in the world in less than a round, and then summon some Ric Flair magic in your post-fight interview in the Octagon. That’s just what former Bellator champ Michael Chandler (pictured above in the cover image) did in his bout with Dan Hooker, and just like that, he’s a major player at 155 pounds. It was the kind of performance expected from Chandler by longtime fans, and while the division was exciting before he got here, now there are even more intriguing moving parts in play for what will be a very interesting 2021 campaign.

RELATED: Michael Chandler Post-Fight Presser

3 – Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez of Brazil reacts after her knockout victory over Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021, UAE (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It seemed like just a matter of time before Amanda Ribas scored a strawweight title shot, and nothing that happened in the first round of her UFC 257 bout with Marina Rodriguez discouraged that train of thought. But the resilient Rodriguez was far from done, and in the second stanza, it took her less than a minute to put a momentary halt to the rise of Ribas and put herself in the mix for a crack at 115-pound champion Zhang Weili. Take away a close split decision loss to former champ Carla Esparza and the Brazilian would be unbeaten. That’s impressive, given the level of competition she’s fought, and as UFC President Dana White says, “If you don’t know, now you know.”

4 – Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena battles Sara McMann in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After beating Sara McMann at UFC 257, Julianna Pena was calling for a shot at the bantamweight title. Does she have a case? Sure. "The Venezuelan Vixen” may not be ranked number one at 135 pounds, but she’s coming off an impressive finish of McMann, she faced three former or future champs in a row before that, and with champion Amanda Nunes already beating three of the top six contenders above Pena and one coming off a loss, well, why not? At the very least, maybe a title eliminator against Aspen Ladd or Ketlen Vieira would be a good next step for Pena.

5 – Marcin Prachnio

Marcin Prachnio of Poland reacts after his victory over Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
(Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In this week’s installment of a fighter with his back against the wall pulling off a much needed win, Marcin Prachnio snapped a three-fight losing streak with a close decision win over Khalil Rountree Jr. A fighter like Prachnio obviously had the goods to earn a call to the big show, but in his first three bouts in the Octagon, he just couldn’t put it together. That changed on Saturday night, and while he had some dicey moments against the hard-hitting Rountree, when he needed to step up, he did, and now it’s a fresh slate in a wide-open division for the Poland native.

MORE UFC 257: McGregor Post-Fight Press ConferenceDana White Press ConferenceJoanne Calderwood Octagon Interview

Tags
scorecard
abu dhabi
FIGHT ISLAND
Conor McGregor
Community

The Good Fight Foundation: Making A Difference

The Good Fight Foundation heads into 2021 with exciting new goals and endless opportunities to help those in need.

More
Community

UFC extends commitment to Cleveland Clinic and…

UFC announces a five-year extension of its partnership with Cleveland Clinic

More
Community

UFC Raises $11,000 for The Bob Woodruff Foundation…

UFC sold more than 630 t-shirts, which resulted in an $11,000 contribution towards the foundation's 14th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Gala.

More