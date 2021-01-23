UFC 256 scorecard

With renowned boxing trainer (and longtime coach) Joel Diaz in his corner, it was clear from the start that Cub Swanson wanted to show off his hands against Daniel Pineda, and while there were some grappling exchanges in their featherweight bout, the majority of the time, Swanson was throwing – and landing – and the result was a second-round knockout that saw “Killer Cub” deliver perhaps his best performance since beating Dooho Choi in 2016. When it was over, the emotion was clear in the face of the longtime contender, who came back from a long injury-induced layoff to extend his winning streak to two and set up what may be a big 2021 campaign.