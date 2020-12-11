 Skip to main content
UFC 256 Official Judge's Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno
Dec. 11, 2020

UFC 256: FIGUEIREDO vs. MORENO will take place Saturday, December 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish. Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Official Scorecards

Chase Hooper vs Peter Barrett

Chase Hooper and Peter Barrett face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Chase Hooper and Peter Barrett face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tecia Torres vs Sam Hughes

Tecia Torres and Sam Hughes face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tecia Torres and Sam Hughes face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Gavin Tucker vs Billy Quarantillo

Gavin Tucker of Canada and Billy Quarantillo face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gavin Tucker of Canada and Billy Quarantillo face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Renato Moicano vs Rafael Fiziev

Renato Moicano of Brazil and Rafael Fiziev of Kyrgyzstan face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Renato Moicano of Brazil and Rafael Fiziev of Kyrgyzstan face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Cub Swanson vs Daniel Pineda

Cub Swanson and Daniel Pineda face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Cub Swanson and Daniel Pineda face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Junior Dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane

Junior Dos Santos of Brazil and Ciryl Gane of France face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Junior Dos Santos of Brazil and Ciryl Gane of France face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza

Kevin Holland and Jacare Souza of Brazil face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Kevin Holland and Jacare Souza of Brazil face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Mackenzie Dern vs Virna Jandiroba

Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba of Brazil face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba of Brazil face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira of Brazil face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil and Brandon Moreno of Mexico face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno face off during the UFC 256 weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 11, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
