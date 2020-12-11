UFC 256 Official Judge's Scorecards

Community
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno
UFC 256: FIGUEIREDO vs. MORENO will take place Saturday, December 12 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish. Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT on ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Official Scorecards
Chase Hooper vs Peter Barrett
Tecia Torres vs Sam Hughes
Gavin Tucker vs Billy Quarantillo
Renato Moicano vs Rafael Fiziev
Cub Swanson vs Daniel Pineda
Junior Dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane
Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza
Mackenzie Dern vs Virna Jandiroba
Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno
