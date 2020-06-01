 Skip to main content
Results

UFC 256 Fight Results - start times, backstage interviews, and more

Find out who won at UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi (Cover Art By Pedro Correa @pedrocorrea84) • Dec. 13, 2020

The final UFC Pay-Per-View of the year, UFC 256, promises to be an historic one, as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo looks to set the record for fastest consecutive UFC title defenses when he faces No. 1 ranked contender Brandon Moreno. Also on the card, former interim lightweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Tony Ferguson battles No. 7 Charles Oliveira.
 
Figueiredo (20-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) looks to follow up his recent first-round defense of the UFC flyweight title by delivering another spectacular performance less than a month later. A well-rounded finisher, he caught the attention of the MMA world with emphatic stoppages over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliot and John Moraga. Figueiredo now aims to continue building his reputation as one of the best fighters on the planet by becoming the first person to finish Moreno.
 
Moreno (18-5-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) intends to make the most of his first UFC title shot by derailing Figueiredo. He returns to action on the same short-notice turnaround as the champion, after an impressive first-round finish of fellow top contender Brandon Royval. Undefeated since his return to the UFC, Moreno distinguished himself with victories over Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France, and now plans on capturing UFC gold.

Order UFC 256 For Any Device
 
Former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson (26-4, fighting out of Orange County, Calif.) seeks to place himself back at the top of the rankings with another signature victory. Among the most entertaining athletes on the UFC roster, he worked his way up the pound-for-pound ranks with thrilling wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee. Ferguson now has his sights set on securing another shot at the undisputed title by snapping the win streak of Oliveira.
 
Submission ace Oliveira (29-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) goes for his eighth win in a row in the most important bout of his career. The record holder for most submissions in UFC history, he proved himself to be one of the most dangerous competitors in the lightweight division with finishes of Kevin Lee, Nick Lentz and Jim Miller. Oliveira now intends to deliver his most remarkable performance yet and insert his name into the title conversation.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results

What time is UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno? 

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Early Prelims: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

 

UFC 256 Early Prelim

Chase Hooper vs Peter Barrett

Watch live on UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+

UFC 256 Prelims

Tecia Torres vs Sam Hughes

Watch live on ESPN2 or ESPN+

Gavin Tucker vs Billy Quarantillo

Watch live on ESPN2 or ESPN+

Renato Moicano vs Rafael Fiziev

Watch live on ESPN2 or ESPN+

Cub Swanson vs Daniel Pineda

Watch live on ESPN2 or ESPN+

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Main Card

UFC 256 Figueiredo vs Moreno faceoff

 

Junior Dos Santos vs Ciryl Gane

Watch live on ESPN+

Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza

Watch live on ESPN+

Mackenzie Dern vs Virna Jandiroba

Watch live on ESPN+

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

Watch live on ESPN+

Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Watch live on ESPN+

UFC 256: Weigh-in Faceoffs
UFC 256: Weigh-in Faceoffs
Watch the stars of UFC 256 face-off before they do battle on December 12.

