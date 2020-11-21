UFC 255 Scorecard

You can’t leave out the champ for her win over Jennifer Maia, which allowed her to retain her flyweight title for the fourth time, but it was Valentina’s big sister Antonina that stole the show on Saturday night with a dominant win over Ariane Lipski. Showing the evolution of her game, Antonina put Lipski everywhere she didn’t want to be over their 9:33 in the Octagon before closing the show, and it’s going to be interesting to see where she goes from here. As for Valentina, winning four out of five rounds against a world-class challenger in Maia is something no one should scoff at, even if “Bullet” wasn’t spectacular in victory. There are going to be those nights, and it shows just how good she is that some look at a 4-1 win as a disappointment.