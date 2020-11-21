UFC 255 Official Judges Scorecards

Results
Athletes
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez
UFC 255: FIGUEIREDO vs. PEREZ will take place Saturday, November 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.
Fans will be able to purchase UFC 255: FIGUEIREDO vs. PEREZ online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV or on the ESPN App on mobile and connected-TV devices. ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.
Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
UFC 255 Official Scorecards:
Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov
Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden
Daniel Rodriguez vs Nicolas Dalby
Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski
Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright
Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval
Shogun Rua vs Paul Craig
Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo
Mike Perry vs Tim Means
Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez
Athletes
Rare MMA Twister Finishes
Highlights