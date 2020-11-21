 Skip to main content
UFC 255 Official Judges Scorecards

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez
Nov. 21, 2020

UFC 255: FIGUEIREDO vs. PEREZ will take place Saturday, November 21 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.
 
Fans will be able to purchase UFC 255: FIGUEIREDO vs. PEREZ online at ESPNPlus.com/PPV or on the ESPN App on mobile and connected-TV devices. ESPN+ is available as an integrated part of the ESPN App on all major mobile and connected TV devices and platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, X Box One and more.
 
Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as being simulcast in both languages on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (in English and Spanish) at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

UFC 255 Official Scorecards:

Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov

Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden

Daniel Rodriguez vs Nicolas Dalby

Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski

Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright

Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval

Shogun Rua vs Paul Craig

Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo

Mike Perry vs Tim Means

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez

