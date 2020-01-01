UFC 255 Fighters On The Rise

Royval has been one of the biggest breakout stars of 2020 thus far and has a chance to wrap up his rookie campaign in the UFC by staking his claim to a flyweight title shot next year with a win on Saturday night, as the 28-year-old Factory X Muay Thai representative squares off with Brandon Moreno.

The emerging flyweight contender cut his teeth fighting under the LFA banner, facing tough competition while compiling a 10-4 record through the end of 2019. In May, Royval stepped into the Octagon for the first time and submitted former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott in an exciting back-and-forth contest that earned Fight of the Night honors, and then he followed it up with another second-round submission finish at the end of September when he choked out Kai Kara-France.

Now riding a four-fight winning streak (all finishes) and very much in the race for UFC “Rookie of the Year” honors, Royval looks for his third victory of the year as he steps in for Perez opposite Moreno on Saturday night.

This is the latest in a series of incremental steps up the competitive ladder for Royval, but the Marc Montoya-coached flyweight has yet to seem the least bit bothered by facing experienced, ranked competition to this point in his UFC journey.

He has excellent size for the division and scrambles well, as he showed against Elliott. Additionally, Royval sports a 91.7% finishing rate while never having been finished, meaning he’s not going to go away easily and if you make a mistake, he’s most likely going to make you pay.

If he can get by the durable and dangerous Moreno on Saturday night, Royval will head into next year as the clubhouse leader for the next championship opportunity in the 125-pound weight class.