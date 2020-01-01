UFC 255 Fight By Fight Preview

VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO VS. JENNIFER MAIA

Before the boys do their thing to close out the show, the ladies will battle it out for the flyweight title as well, as reigning champ Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line for the fourth time against Brazilian challenger Jennifer Maia.

Shevchenko has been as dominant as any champion on the roster since venturing down to the 125-pound weight class and claiming the title with a unanimous decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk just under two years ago. Back in February, “Bullet” ran over Katlyn Chookagian, securing her third successful title defense with a third-round stoppage win over the talented challenger, and she’ll look to maintain her place atop the division and extend her winning streak to six by doing the same to Maia on Saturday.

The Brazilian capitalized on her unexpected opportunity to face Joanne Calderwood in August, submitting the presumptive No. 1 contender in the first round to usurp her position opposite Shevchenko in this championship pairing. The 32-year-old, who has gone 3-1 over her last four fights, looks to become just the second former Invicta FC titleholder to claim UFC gold, joining fellow Brazilian Cris Cyborg, who won the featherweight title at UFC 214 and defended it twice before dropping the belt to Amanda Nunes 17 months later.

While it’s easy to understand fans and observers forecasting another lopsided victory for Shevchenko, who has amassed an 8-2 record over her first 10 Octagon appearances, Maia is a durable and dangerous opponent with a slick ground game unlike anyone the champion has faced thus far during her reign.

Can the challenger spring the upset or will the champion continue to reign supreme?

MIKE PERRY VS. TIM MEANS

Welterweights that put inflicting damage above everything else collide in the middle of this weekend’s pay-per-view main card as “Platinum” Mike Perry returns to take on “The Dirty Bird,” Tim Means.

Perry steps into the Octagon for the second time this year, looking to build on his June victory over Mickey Gall. The unpredictable brawler has gone 3-5 over his last eight fights after beginning his UFC run with four stoppage wins in his first five bouts, but is allergic to being in a boring fight and truly lives by the anyone, anywhere, anytime creed.

The 36-year-old Means is 12-9 with one no contest verdict over the course of two UFC stints, and like Perry, he’s never been one to shy away from a good scrap. After landing on the wrong side of the results in February against late replacement Daniel Rodriguez, the Albuquerque native responded with a unanimous decision victory over Laureano Staropoli in August.

There is no way this isn’t exciting or wild or memorable in some way or another, and it has to be considered the pre-event Fight of the Night favorite. While neither man is currently in the title mix in the deep and talented welterweight division, a second consecutive victory would elevate the winner to the fringes of the Top 15 and create the opportunity for another marquee assignment in the first quarter of 2021.