UFC 255 Bonus Coverage

There’s a whole lot of celebrating going on in the Shevchenko family right now, and it was Antonina that got the party started on the prelims of UFC 255. Wielding a visibly improved game on all fronts, she absorbed to sizable power of Ariane Lipski and dominated the Brazilian top to bottom, culminating in a slow burn of a TKO in the second round.

They made history just by being the first sisters to compete on the same card, and made it again when they both won decisively.

UFC 255 Final Results

“It was different in a good way. I actually liked it so much, because before we fought in Muay Thai, me and Valentina, same event, same night, but it was already some years since we fought together,” Antonina would say after the show. “This time, it was so united. Just support for each other every day, no one even thinking about complaining because if you complain, what would Valentina think? If Valentina complains, what would I think? So it was so supportive everything, atmosphere at training was just right, atmosphere at home was just right.

During these three months that I was doing my diet, because this time I did everything right, my diet, everything. I didn’t have cakes, I didn’t have sodas, I didn’t have nothing that wasn’t allow. Almost every day, I was making a list, what I would have after, so I have a long list. We will start the celebration tonight, I think”