UFC 254 Where We Stand: Lightweights

From a dominant, undefeated champion in Khabib Nurmagomedov marching toward the Rushmore conversation with each brutal ground-and-pound strike to one of the biggest stars in the sport’s history in Conor McGregor and everyone in between, any mixture of matchups is worthy of all the hype and anticipation.

With the lightweight division in the spotlight as Nurmagomedov faces interim champion and all-action wrecking machine Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, we put the top of the 155-pound group under the microscope to see what is to come in the aftermath of this titanic headliner.