UFC 254: Fight by Fight Preview

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV VS. JUSTIN GAETHJE

In the red corner, you have undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a charismatic bulldozer who talks facts to his opponents while grinding them to a pulp in the Octagon.

In the blue corner, you have interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje, a demolition derby come to life inside the UFC cage who claimed his belt with a performance that remains unbelievable more than five months later.

Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, these two men will step into the Octagon in what is easily the most anticipated fight of this year and one of the top lightweight title fights in UFC history. On the credentials alone, this is an incredibly compelling bout, but when you start getting into the nuts and bolts of it, the intrigue factor just keeps climbing.

Nurmagomedov has literally been unstoppable throughout his career, posting 28 consecutive victories in a run that includes doling out lopsided beatings to Conor McGregor, Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, and Rafael Dos Anjos. Though his striking has improved considerably over the course of his career, the 32-year-old champion is a grappler first, foremost, and always, using his incredible blend of technique, strength, control, and relentlessness to rag doll the opposition into submission, sometimes literally.

Order UFC 254 For Any Device

Gaethje has nine post-fight bonuses in seven UFC appearances, which is the absolute quickest way to explain what you get from “The Highlight” whenever he steps into the cage. He’s rebounded from consecutive losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier to deliver four straight victories — three first-round finishes and a masterpiece against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May that is still the single best individual performance this year.

But while Gaethje invites and incites “carnage,” which is the word he used when I asked him how to describe his style to UFC fans that had never seen him fight before ahead of his promotional debut, he is also incredibly resilient and was an outstanding collegiate wrestler back in the day.

While no one wants to be stuck in a series of grappling exchanges and scrambles with Nurmagomedov, few want to get into a protracted striking battle with Gaethje, which is why many pundits and observers are keen to see how the interim titleholder can use his wrestling to stave off the unbeaten champion’s attempts to bring the fight to the canvas and force him to wage this fight in striking range.

Can Gaethje keep the fight standing and author another incredible story on Saturday or will Nurmagomedov continue to be the unstoppable juggernaut who imposes his will on another elite talent on his way to his 30th consecutive triumph?

Saturday can’t get here soon enough.

ROBERT WHITTAKER VS. JARED CANNONIER