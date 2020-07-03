UFC 253 Where We Stand: Middleweight

In The Mix:

Darren Till, Derek Brunson

Outlook: While just 1-1 at 185 pounds, Darren Till proved in his matchup with Robert Whittaker that he has the qualities that attributed to his fast rise up the welterweight rankings when he first broke through on the scene. The brash Liverpudlian seems rejuvenated, refocused and motivated as ever, despite having lost three of his last four fights and, at 27 years old, believes he has many more years in the game to give. On the other side of the coin, Derek Brunson revamped his approach to fights a bit and is on a nice, three-fight run that could have him primed for a top five opponent sooner than later. The 36-year-old is most known for his explosive, sometimes reckless, and powerful fighting style, but against Elias Theodorou, Ian Heinisch and Edmen Shahabzyan, Brunson showed patience and diligence in shutting down his opponents’ offense. His win over Shahbazyan was an exclamation point on this run, handing the young prospect his first professional loss. Brunson looks to have put it all together since moving to Sanford MMA in Orlando, and while he was brushed off as a gatekeeper at 185 pounds, he is very much a problem for any middleweight ranked above him.

