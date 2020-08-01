UFC 253 Weigh-In Results

Athletes
Results
The Combatants of UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Have Stepped To The Scales
UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Official Weigh-in Results
It will be a championship doubleheader on September 26, as UFC 253 features two of the biggest fights of the year. In the main event, a score will be settled at 185 pounds when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against explosive Brazilian contender Paulo Costa. These two rivals sport a combined 32-0 record, and with the bad blood boiling, fireworks are expected for five rounds or less. Plus, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship in a highly anticipated co-main event showdown.
Main Card, 10pm ET / 7pm PT
Main Event: Israel Adesanya (184) vs Paulo Costa (185)
Co-Main Event: Dominick Reyes (205) vs Jan Blachowicz (205)
Kai Kara France (126) vs Brandon Royval (126)
Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Sijara Eubanks (136)
Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (150)
Prelims, 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Brad Riddell (156) vs Alex da Silva (156)
Diego Sanchez (170) vs Jake Matthews (170)
Shane Young (146) vs Ludovit Klein (150)
William Knight (205) vs Aleksa Camur (206)
Early Prelims, 7pm ET / 4pm PT
Juan Espino (255) vs Jeff Hughes (258)
Watch live on UFC Fight Pass or ESPN+
Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs Danilo Marques (206)
