UFC 253 Weigh-In Results

The Combatants of UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Have Stepped To The Scales
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 25, 2020

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Official Weigh-in Results

It will be a championship doubleheader on September 26, as UFC 253 features two of the biggest fights of the year. In the main event, a score will be settled at 185 pounds when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against explosive Brazilian contender Paulo Costa. These two rivals sport a combined 32-0 record, and with the bad blood boiling, fireworks are expected for five rounds or less. Plus, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship in a highly anticipated co-main event showdown.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Weigh-in Highlights
Main Card, 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Main Event: Israel Adesanya (184) vs Paulo Costa (185)

Co-Main Event: Dominick Reyes (205) vs Jan Blachowicz (205)

Kai Kara France (126) vs Brandon Royval (126)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs Sijara Eubanks (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (150)

UFC 253: Weigh-in Faceoffs
Prelims, 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Brad Riddell (156) vs Alex da Silva (156)

Diego Sanchez (170) vs Jake Matthews (170)

Shane Young (146) vs Ludovit Klein (150)

William Knight (205) vs Aleksa Camur (206)

Early Prelims, 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Juan Espino (255) vs Jeff Hughes (258)

Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs Danilo Marques (206)

