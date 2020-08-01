UFC 253 Weigh-In Results

UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Official Weigh-in Results

It will be a championship doubleheader on September 26, as UFC 253 features two of the biggest fights of the year. In the main event, a score will be settled at 185 pounds when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against explosive Brazilian contender Paulo Costa. These two rivals sport a combined 32-0 record, and with the bad blood boiling, fireworks are expected for five rounds or less. Plus, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz battle it out for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship in a highly anticipated co-main event showdown.