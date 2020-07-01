UFC 253 is Sijara Eubanks’ Shot at the Top

“SarJ” beat Sarah Moras at UFC Jacksonville in May, took care of business against Julia Avila in the UFC APEX in mid-September and now she’ll face Ketlen Vieira on UFC 253 on UFC Fight Island.

The fact that Eubanks is even facing Vieira is wild. Just ten days ago, she fought Avila at UFC Vegas 10. She received a phone call when she was back home in New Jersey with the opportunity to fight the sixth-ranked Vieira and she couldn’t miss out on what she calls “the challenge of a lifetime”.

Once she sets foot in the Octagon on September 26th Eubanks will become the only fighter to have fought in all three venues, and even though she’s happy to make history, all that matters is defeating Vieira.

“There have been a couple to quick turnaround during COVID, but I think I might be the only one to fight in Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, so that’s a feather in my cap,” Eubanks told UFC.com. “It’s a win-win for me. I don’t see where the downside is in this opportunity at all. She’s got a great record, was number two at one point, and I’m coming in as an underdog again. That’s my favorite position; I don’t mind being the underdog at all. Winning this fight is gonna shoot me to the top in a crazy way and that’s where I’m heading anyway. I’m heading to the top.”

The 35-year-old Eubanks has long been considered a fighter that could rapidly rise up the ranks, and after some trials and tribulations at flyweight, she’s found her true home at bantamweight. She proved it with a Fight of the Night performance against contender Aspen Ladd and she’s won two in a row heading into UFC 253.