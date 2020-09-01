UFC 253: Scorecard

3 – Brandon Royval

The UFC Rookie of the Year race just got a little bit more interesting thanks to the emergence of Brandon Royval. Coming out of nowhere to win his first two Octagon bouts by finishing flyweight contenders Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France, Royval has not just become a player at 125 pounds, but a must-see for fans thanks to a pair of Fight of the Night battles that have injected a nice jolt of energy into a division that has a new champion (Deiveson Figueiredo) and a host of contenders ready to take aim at the belt.

4 – Hakeem Dawodu

How deep is the UFC’s featherweight division? So deep that Hakeem Dawodu has won five straight and hasn’t cracked the top 15 yet. Hopefully that situation changes by Monday evening after Dawodu defeated Zubaira Tukhugov last Saturday night. If not, expect “Mean” Hakeem to keep piling up the wins, and while he has been beating quality foes like Tukhugov and Julio Arce, I don’t think we’ve seen the best of the Canadian yet, and that’s got to be an intimidating thought for future opponents at 145 pounds.

5 – Brad Riddell

Though only 28 years old, Brad Riddell has the style and demeanor of a boxer from the 40s and 50s – gritty, determined, and with the knowledge and technique that will get him through those tough battles on fight night. Translate that to MMA, and the New Zealander is as old school as it gets, the kind of guy who would have competed in one-night tournaments at the drop of the hat. Do you get the impression that I’m impressed with him? Yeah, that’s accurate, and while there are few shark tanks as dangerous as the one at 155 pounds, I’ve got the feeling “Quake” is going to be swimming with the elite sooner rather than later.