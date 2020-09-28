UFC 253 Bonus Coverage

Performance Of The Night: Jan Blachowicz

The legendary Polish power was on full display yet again for Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253. Blachowicz was able to TKO Dominick Reyes in the second round and claim the light heavyweight title.

Blachowicz’s game plan was clear, attack Reyes with kicks to the body and legs, while waiting for “The Devastator” to engage. Once his body was compromised enough, he would make a mistake. And the formula executed by Blachowicz and his team couldn’t have worked better.

Early in the opening frame Blachowicz landed multiple crushing kicks to the right side of Reyes’ ribs. The swelling and bruising was almost immediate. Then in the second Blachowicz connected with a powerful jab that broke Reyes’ nose. From there it was the beginning of the end as Blachowicz poured on the Polish power, pushing Reyes to retreat until a big shot from Blachowicz dropped Reyes. The referee stepped in and that’s all she wrote.

What a ride for Blachowicz, who has won eight of nine to become the undisputed champion at 205 pounds. Blachowicz’s run has had it all, and the experience gained over his six years with the UFC has finally culminated in glory.

Blachowicz to UFC.com: I still don’t believe, but it’s here. It’s not a dream, right? It happened. I have the legendary Polish power, I proved it one more time, amazing. It’s been a long journey for me, sometimes I was on the top, then I lose a couple fights, but I never stopped believing in my skills, in my power. Here I am, the champion. Like I said before, even a pandemic can’t stop me right now. I feel really great in the fight.