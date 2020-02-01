UFC 252 Where We Stand: Heavyweights

The winner not only holds the heavyweight title but also the tag as “Best Heavyweight of His Generation,” and some would say “of all-time” That is especially in mind for Cormier, who makes his final walk to the Octagon on Saturday night. Miocic, on the other hand, hasn’t made any public announcements regarding his future, but if he were to defend his belt for a fourth time, not many would blame the Ohioan for walking away on top.

While Miocic and Cormier handled their business, the heavyweight division has seen its elite contenders jockey for position, so whether UFC 252 concludes with one or two retirements, there’s plenty of intriguing bouts ahead in the division’s immediate future.

With that in mind, it’s about as good a time as ever to put the division under the microscope to see what might be down the heavyweight road.