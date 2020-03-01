UFC 252: The Scorecard

If you’re in this game long enough, you will see careers begin and end, and it’s interesting to see how those fighters evolve over that length of time. I’ve covered Daniel Cormier since he was in Strikeforce, and through all the big fights, the wins, the losses and everything in between, he’s one of a handful of people who never changed. From the start, he was a regular guy and I mean that as the highest of compliments. For an elite athlete and soon-to-be superstar to keep that enthusiasm for life and that down-to-Earth demeanor over the course of a pro sports career is remarkable for its rarity, and at least from this corner, it’s greatly appreciated. So while he didn’t get the result he wanted in his final bout against Stipe Miocic, Cormier went out fighting and he went out on his own terms. Put that in the rare column as well. Now he and his family can enjoy the birth of Luna in October and soon enough, we’ll see “DC” back at Octagonside enjoying the fights. But first, vacation. You earned it, man.