UFC 251 Scorecard

Sure, everyone wanted fireworks to end the historic UFC 251 card, especially given the circumstances that led to Jorge Masvidal getting his first UFC title shot against Kamaru Usman. It would have been the storybook ending for “Gamebred” to get into a firefight with Usman, end the fight in spectacular fashion, and walk off into the sunset with a belt, his robe and a slice of pizza. That’s in storybooks. In real life, styles make fights, and Usman did exactly what he needed to do to win the fight and retain the title. It was a smart fight and a dominant win for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” who is becoming scarier with each fight because he knows what it takes to defeat whoever challenges him for the belt. Whether it’s a slugfest and Fight of the Year candidate against Colby Covington or a grappling-heavy decision against Masvidal, Usman did what a champion does – adapt his game to his challenger.