UFC 251: Fight By Fight

Champion Kamaru Usman searches for his second consecutive successful title defense as he puts the welterweight strap on the line against BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal in a blockbuster championship clash that now serves as Saturday night’s main event.

Last year was a breakout campaign for Usman, who claimed the title with a dominant win over Tyron Woodley in March and followed it up by finishing Colby Covington late in the fifth round of their clash at UFC 245. The Nigeria native has now won 15 consecutive fights, including all 10 of his appearances inside the Octagon, and continues to show new wrinkles and previously unexposed depth to his repertoire with each contest.

The bout against Covington was particularly illuminating as Usman showed his toughness, heart, and tenacity in the midst of his first real back-and-forth battle since arriving in the UFC. Locked in a close fight heading into the final round, the champion pressed forward and put away the game challenger, silencing his critics and solidifying his place atop the division at the same time.

Masvidal, who jumped at the opportunity to replace Gilbert Burns when the streaking Brazilian was forced out of this weekend’s championship main event late last week, also had his breakout campaign in 2019.

The 18-year veteran kicked off the year with a second-round knockout victory over Darren Till in London, followed it up with a five-second, flying-knee knockout of Ben Askren, and then wrapped the year up by claiming the BMF title in a one-sided beatdown of Nathan Diaz. On top of that, he introduced several new phrases into the MMA lexicon, including “three piece and a soda,” “super necessary,” and “Street Jesus.”

Besides the animosity between these two, what makes this matchup so compelling is the contrasting styles they bring to the cage. Usman is all about pressure and putting his opponents on the canvas, drowning them with takedowns, mat returns, and a pace that few are able to match. Conversely, Masvidal has traditionally been a counter fighter with exceptional takedown defense, though he’s been more aggressive with his striking as of late.

Each believes they are the best fighter in the world. Each sees the other as an imposter masquerading as an elite competitor. Each has a genuine dislike for the other.

Saturday night might not settle all their differences, but it will determine who will lead the way for the welterweight division in the second half of 2020 and beyond.