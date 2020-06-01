UFC 251: Bonus Coverage

Fight of the Night

Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade

A rematch of a strawweight title bout, former champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade locked horns again as the two vied for the inside track at another shot at the belt, ultimately ending in a split decision victory for Rose Namajunas.

Off the bat, Andrade displayed improved head movement, which allowed her to avoid many of the long, rangy strikes from Namajunas. However, Namajunas varied her attack and stayed effective despite Andrade’s adjustments.

The second round saw Namajunas’ smooth striking keep Andrade out of rhythm and at bay. Andrade still landed heavy shots, but Namajunas continued her patient and methodical attack as the fight moved into the final frame. Andrade had her best round in the last five minutes, connecting with a hard right hand that led to a takedown. Namajunas fished for a submission off her back as her left eye quickly swelled, but eventually, she got back to her feet, where she stunned Andrade with her own combo. The two continued to trade as the bell rang, and two of the judges saw it for “Thug” Rose, who set herself up with a good case to challenge champion Zhang Weili next.