UFC 250 Results

Amanda Nunes made history again on Saturday night in Las Vegas, as she shut out Felicia Spencer over five rounds in the main event of UFC 250, retaining her featherweight title while becoming the first double-champ in UFC history to successfully defend titles in two divisions while holding both belts.

Scores were 50-44 twice and 50-45 for Nunes, 20-4, who also holds the women’s bantamweight title. Spencer falls to 8-2.

Nunes tossed aside Spencer’s early rushes with right hands that landed flush, but the challenger took them well as she kept moving forward. Two minutes in, Spencer locked up with Nunes, the champion responding with a toss to the mat. Spencer defended well on the mat as Nunes looked for dominant positions, but “The Lioness” was undeterred as she let loose with hard strikes from the top, cutting her foe with an elbow.

Rounds two and three were just as dominant for Nunes, who had little to worry about in terms of offense from Spencer, who needed to change things up considerably in the championship rounds if she was going to upset the Brazilian.

The fourth was more of the same, though, and while Spencer was game throughout, Nunes was just on a different level on this night, with a surge of strikes and a rear naked choke at the end of round four nearly putting an end to the bout.

Spencer gave it a courageous effort early in the final round, but Nunes was never in trouble as she continued to batter the Canadian and pile up the points en route to a lopsided victory.