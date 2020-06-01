UFC 250: Fight by Fight Preview

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Saturday night, Amanda Nunes seeks to make history by becoming the first fighter — male or female — to successfully defend UFC gold in two different weight classes while holding both belts simultaneously as she puts her featherweight title on the line against talented challenger Felicia Spencer.

This is the first time “The Lioness” will defend the featherweight title she claimed in impressive fashion at UFC 232, but the seventh consecutive championship bout for the dominant two-weight world champion, who has sat atop the bantamweight ranks for nearly four years and successfully defended that belt on five occasions.

For the 29-year-old Spencer, it’s a chance to shock the world by defeating arguably the greatest female fighter of all-time in just her fourth trip into the famed UFC Octagon.

After capping her six-fight run under the Invicta FC banner by claiming the vacant featherweight title, Spencer graduated to the UFC and quickly established herself as a contender by submitting Megan Anderson in her promotional debut. The Montreal-born, Orlando-based fighter earned a tremendous amount of respect for going the distance with Cris Cyborg in her sophomore effort, and scored a one-sided, bounce-back win over Zarah Fairn earlier this year to cement her standing as the top contender in the 145-pound weight class.

Will the Brazilian champion show once again why she is the queen of the jungle or will the unflinching challenger saunter into the Octagon and usher in a new era in the featherweight division?

Tune in Saturday night to find out.