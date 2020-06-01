UFC 250 Bonus Coverage

Performances of the Night

Alex Perez

Alex Perez catapulted his way up the flyweight rankings with a definitive first-round finish over perennial contender Jussier Formiga.

Perez put his punches together well throughout the first frame, but the real damage came via thumping kicks to Formiga’s lead leg. Eventually, the kicks were too much, and Formiga dropped to the mat a pair of times before the referee had seen enough.

Flyweight is as open a division as any and still awaiting a champion to claim the belt. While Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo are likely to scrap for gold once again, Perez puts himself in the company of “next in line” once that is sorted.