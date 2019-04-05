UFC 25 Years in Short Nominated for Sports Emmy Award

“It’s gratifying to have our work, our team, and UFC recognized among the top sports media brands,” said Chris Kartzmark, UFC Senior Vice President of Production and Programming. “This project was a labor of love that reflected the pivotal moments in UFC’s history. We’re proud of this series and honored by the nomination.”

The compilation of short films were created in celebration of UFC’s silver anniversary in 2018 and present 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of the promotion’s existence. The entire short film series is available on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the promotion’s digital subscription streaming service. Many of the films were helmed by award-winning directors and producers, including several alums of ESPN’s landmark 30 for 30 film series.

UFC previously won a Sports Emmy in 2017 for its coverage of UFC FIGHT FLASHBACK: DIAZ VS MCGREGOR 2. Overall, this is UFC’s sixth Emmy nomination.

Watch the entire collection on UFC Fight Pass.