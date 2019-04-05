UFC 25 Years in Short Nominated for Sports Emmy Award
UFC FIGHT PASS Docuseries Competing in “Outstanding Edited Sports Special or Series” Category
Apr. 5, 2019
LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has been nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for its 25-part short film series entitled UFC 25 Years in Short. The docuseries, which streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS® last year, will be competing in the “Outstanding Edited Sports Special or Series” category against nominees from HBO, NFL Network, and Showtime. The winner will be announced at the 40th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday, May 20, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
“It’s gratifying to have our work, our team, and UFC recognized among the top sports media brands,” said Chris Kartzmark, UFC Senior Vice President of Production and Programming. “This project was a labor of love that reflected the pivotal moments in UFC’s history. We’re proud of this series and honored by the nomination.”
The compilation of short films were created in celebration of UFC’s silver anniversary in 2018 and present 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of the promotion’s existence. The entire short film series is available on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the promotion’s digital subscription streaming service. Many of the films were helmed by award-winning directors and producers, including several alums of ESPN’s landmark 30 for 30 film series.
UFC previously won a Sports Emmy in 2017 for its coverage of UFC FIGHT FLASHBACK: DIAZ VS MCGREGOR 2. Overall, this is UFC’s sixth Emmy nomination.