UFC 25 YEARS IN SHORT DOCUSERIES PREMIERES ON YOUTUBE

Film #1 - OCTO: The Disputed Origin Story of the UFC Octagon In 1993, the UFC was born in an 8-sided cradle of combat, and promoters, TV producers, and Hollywood set designers still dispute who is the Octagon’s true creator.

Premiere Date: Available Now

Film #2 - THE LION’S DEN: The Story of the First Mixed Martial Arts Team In 1994, Ken Shamrock assembled the first ever MMA team, the Lion’s Den, and showed that success in the ultimate individual sport was a team effort.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 21

Film #3 - ULTIMATE ACCESSORY: The Story of the UFC Championship Belt Since 1995, UFC belts have become the ultimate accessory prized by all MMA fighters, but their history is a little known, and often surprising, story.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 22

Film #4 - BLACKOUT: The Story of the Political Crusade to Ban UFC from TV In 1996, a political crusade to ban ultimate fighting successfully pressured the cable TV industry to stop airing UFC events, nearly extinguishing the new sport.

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 23

Film #5 - JUDGEMENT DAY: The Story of the UFC Getting Run Out of Town When UFC 12 was set to take place in Buffalo in 1997, New York changed its laws to effectively ban MMA in the state for the next 20 years, leading the event to find a new home in Dothan, Alabama.

Premiere Date: Friday, May 24

Film #6 - THE ICE AGE: The Story of Chuck Liddell, The First Mainstream UFC Superstar Chuck Liddell, who connected with knockout punches and with fans around the world like no UFC fighter before him, became UFC’s first true crossover superstar.

Premiere Date: Monday, May 27