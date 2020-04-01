UFC 249: Scorecard

1 – Justin Gaethje

Man, it was good to have fights back on Saturday night, and while I’m guessing we would have been happy with that simple fact, the reality of having one of the best cards of the year made the return of the UFC even better. And what a way to end the night, with Justin Gaethje delivering a career best effort against Tony Ferguson. In winning the interim UFC lightweight title, Gaethje didn’t just put himself in line for fights against the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, but he did so with a disciplined, systematic defeat of one of the best 155-pounders in the sport. Oh yeah, and he still remained “The Highlight” as he made it nine post-fight bonuses in just seven fights. All of us in the MMA world knew how good and entertaining Gaethje was before last Saturday night. Now the rest of the world knows.