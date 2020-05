The return on the UFC features the most stacked card in recent memory, with two titles on the line.

In the UFC 249 main event, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will battle for the interim lightweight belt. Dominick Cruz returns to try to get the bantamweight title from champion Henry Cejudo in your co-main event. Anthony Pettis vs Donald Cerrone headlines a deep prelim undercard.

How To Order UFC 249 In Your Country