UFC 249 Fight Announcement

With a combined 17 post-fight performance bonuses, Ferguson and Gaethje have thrilled fans like no other duo over the last several years, defeating the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Edson Barboza. And now with a title on the line, expect to see the best from the best as these top contenders collide in a five-round bout to air live on pay-per-view.

Remaining intact from the original UFC 249 card is the highly anticipated rematch between former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, as well as pivotal matchups between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and Sijara Eubanks and Sarah Moras.