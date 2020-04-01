UFC 249 Fight Announcement

The UFC returns on April 18 with a stacked UFC 249 card featuring an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.
With a combined 17 post-fight performance bonuses, Ferguson and Gaethje have thrilled fans like no other duo over the last several years, defeating the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Edson Barboza. And now with a title on the line, expect to see the best from the best as these top contenders collide in a five-round bout to air live on pay-per-view.
Remaining intact from the original UFC 249 card is the highly anticipated rematch between former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, as well as pivotal matchups between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and Sijara Eubanks and Sarah Moras.
Two explosive heavyweight showdowns from the postponed UFC Columbus event have found a home on the UFC 249 card, as Francis Ngannou squares off with Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Greg Hardy takes on Yorgan De Castro.
Added to the pay-per-view main card is a rematch of welterweight action heroes Vicente Luque and Niko Price that has the potential to steal the show on this stacked card.
In prelim action, lightweight contender Alexander “The Great” Hernandez faces unbeaten Contender Series graduate Omar Morales, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to add to his winning streak against Ray Borg, Michael Johnson returns to battle Khama Worthy, and rising star Ryan Spann takes on veteran KO artist Sam Alvey.