Due to medical issues, Emily Whitmire has been forced to withdraw from her UFC 248 bout against Polyana Viana.

The bout will not be replaced, and Saturday's card will proceed with 11 bouts, beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

UFC 248, which is headlined by the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero and the strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”